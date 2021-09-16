Degree College Shopian renamed after slain soldier

Shopian, Sep 16: The administration Thursday rechristened the Government Degree College Shopian after a local army soldier who was killed in 2010.

An official said that the college had been renamed Imtiyaz Ahmad Thokar Memorial, Government Model Degree College Shopian. Thokar, a local paramilitary soldier was killed in a gunfight with militants in north Kashmir's Sopore area in 2010.

According to the official, the college was renamed during a function, which besides the college and civil administration was attended by the family members of the slain soldier.