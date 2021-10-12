Delay in construction of culvert irks Shopian residents

Shopian: The residents and fruit growers of scores of villages in south Kashmir’s Shopian district are facing hardships due to inordinate delay in the construction of a culvert.

According to residents, the construction work on a culvert in Sugan village of the district has been lingering on for over three years, causing inconvenience to the residents and growers in adjoining Chitragm, Bapora, Safnagri and Zainpora villages.

Mubashir Ahmad Bhat, a resident, said that they had to take a long detour to reach district headquarters.

“It takes us an extra hour to reach Shopian town,” said Bhat, who runs a business outlet in Shopian.

He said that it was the second time in two years that the culvert was being constructed.