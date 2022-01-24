Delay in holding DPC meeting keeps regularisation of in-charge ZEOs pending

President Officers Association of SED, ZEO Cadre, Kuldeep Singh said that the department put the reguarlisation of in-charge ZEOs on the backburner for the last 14 years.

“We have been waiting for the regularisation of our services since 2008. The officers include some retired ZEOs as well. Besides retired and in-service ZEOs the list includes some officers who have already expired,” he said.

Notably, the President Officers Association ZEO Cadre J&K also convened a meeting with the officers to discuss the issue of the regularisation of their services.