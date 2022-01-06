Delay in timely promotions keeps vacancies unfilled in EduDeptt

The meeting was convened to discuss the inter-district and inter-division transfer cases pending in the Administrative Department.

The meeting was attended by Directors of School Education Kashmir and Jammu, Additional Secretary SED besides other officers of the Administrative Department.

“Due to non-timely promotions in different cadres, a lot of vacancies exist in cadres of masters and lecturers,” the meeting was informed.

In wake of this, the department decided to hold a time-bound drive for filling all posts through promotion.