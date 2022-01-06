Delay in timely promotions keeps vacancies unfilled in EduDeptt

Srinagar: The delay in the timely promotion of the teaching staff of different cadres has left the vacant position unfilled in the School Education Department (SED).
This was recently revealed in a meeting chaired by the Principal Secretary SED.
The meeting was convened to discuss the inter-district and inter-division transfer cases pending in the Administrative Department.
The meeting was attended by Directors of School Education Kashmir and Jammu, Additional Secretary SED besides other officers of the Administrative Department.
“Due to non-timely promotions in different cadres, a lot of vacancies exist in cadres of masters and lecturers,” the meeting was informed.
In wake of this, the department decided to hold a time-bound drive for filling all posts through promotion.
Both the directors were asked to submit a roadmap and culminate the drive by December 2021.
“Any failure will be viewed seriously,” read the minutes of the meeting.
The department had decided to go for rationalisation of lecturers and masters as per student enrollment, accessibility of schools, use of the concept of cultures, and module-based teaching by deployed teachers.
During the meeting, the Principal Secretary expressed concern over non-submission of the details of the teachers, masters, and lecturers by the respective directors for their inter-district and inter-province transfers on mutual, health, and marriage grounds.
“This is thoroughly against the conduct of senior officers,” the document reads.
Notably, the department has decided that the transfer would be affected in respect of only those teachers who have a longer stay of more than four years at one place as defined in the transfer policy in first instances and different guidelines issued by the department.
“It is mandatory for all the teachers to work in very hard zones and hard zones at least once during the 15 years of their initial service period,” read the minutes of the meeting.
However, the teachers, masters, and lecturers posted in hard zones complained that they were serving in hard and very hard zones for more than three to four years and were not shifted back to normal zones.
Meanwhile, the department has decided that all the transfers on the security grounds would be considered by the department on a case-to-case basis.
“Their places of posting should be decided by the department based on their threat perception and posts available in different districts,” the document reads.