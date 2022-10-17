Delegations call on LG Sinha

Srinagar: A delegation of J&K Youth Welfare Forum today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.

The members of the delegation submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to important issues of Lolab area including establishment of Central University campus, maternity hospital and Blood Bank; strengthening of road connectivity; augmentation of health, sports, banking and agriculture facilities, besides free coaching facilities for competitive exams to the deserving youth of the valley.

Similarly, a delegation of Zaingair Sports Association, an amalgam of 44 villages of Zaingair area of District Baramulla projected various demands for facilitating sports activities in Zaingair area pertaining to the establishment of major sports stadium, indoor stadium, completion of pending works of Janwara Danderpora sports field etc.