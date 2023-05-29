Delhi HC issues notice to Yasin Malik on NIA’s appeal seeking death penalty for him

NIA in its appeal stated that the crime committed by such dreaded terrorists, where due to their ‘act of war’, the nation has lost its valuable soldiers and has perpetrated irreparable grief not only to the family members of the soldiers but to the entire nation.

NIA stated that the accused over decades has been indulging and spearheading terrorist activities in the valley and with the help of dreaded foreign terrorist organisations, having interest inimical to India, has been masterminding, planning, engineering and executing armed rebellion in the valley in an attempt to usurp the sovereignty and integrity of a part of India.

NIA in its appeal before Delhi HC further stated that the offences committed by the respondent accused are ex-facie acts of “external aggression”, brazenly planned and executed by “acts of waging war against the nation” whereby “internal disturbance” was created through raising and using trained armed militia within the state and by helping trained terrorist, raised in enemy states, to infiltrate the borders of India to participate and catalyse such internal disturbances.

Earlier on May 25, 2023, the trial court Judge while sentencing life imprisonment to JKLF leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case said, “In my opinion, there was no reformation of this convict. It may be correct that the convict may have given up the gun in the year 1994, but he had never expressed any regret for the violence he had committed prior to the year 1994.”

It is to be noticed that, when he claimed to have given up the path of violence after the year 1994, the government of India took it at face value and gave him an opportunity to reform and in good faith, tried to engage in a meaningful dialogue with him and as admitted by him, gave him every platform to express his opinion, said NIA Judge Praveen Singh.

The NIA Court further said that the crimes for which the convict has been convicted are of a very serious nature. These crimes were intended to strike at the heart of the idea of India and intended to forcefully succeed J-K from Union Of India (UOI).

“The crime becomes more serious as it was committed with the assistance of foreign powers and designated terrorists. The seriousness of the crime is further increased by the fact that it was committed behind the smoke screen of an alleged peaceful political movement,” added the trial court.