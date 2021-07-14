Delhi HC to hear Mehbooba Mufti’s plea in PMLA case on August 13

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it would hear in August a plea by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who has been summoned by the ED, challenging the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh listed the matter for August 13 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested that the plea be heard on another day as he was busy with a part heard matter.

Senior counsel Nitya Ramakrishnan, representing Mufti, submitted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a compilation of judgements relied upon by them but the agency is yet to file a short note of submission on the facts of a money laundering case, as per the court’s earlier direction.