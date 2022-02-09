Delimitation Commission draft report | These exercises can't change anything in J&K: Sajad Lone

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Lone Wednesday said that the Delimitation Commission's draft report was an exercise to make a particular party disrupters.
While talking to reporters, Lone said that the government decides everything on its own and common people do not matter for the them.
“However, the government is in a misunderstanding. By doing such things, nothing is going to change in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Lone said that the delimitation had happened in the past as well during the tenure of Congress and National Conference, but nothing had changed.
Lone said that despite what Delimitation Commission had done, PC had stood the test of time and would continue to do so. “If elections are held, it will be helpful for the people for solving their problems and issues,” he said. KNS