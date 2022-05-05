Delimitation Commission Final Report | NC, PDP, CPI (M) flay Delimitation Commission report

Srinagar: Kashmir-based political parties on Thursday flayed the Delimitation Commission report on redrawing assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging the attempt was to disempower the people in the Valley politically.
The National Conference said it was studying the impact of the Delimitation Commission report on individual assembly segments in Jammu and Kashmir but claimed that the BJP and its proxies will be punished by the voters whenever elections are held in the union territory.
"We have seen the final recommendations of the Delimitation Commission. We are studying the implications of these recommendations for individual assembly constituencies.
"No amount of gerrymandering will change the ground reality which is that whenever elections are held the voter will punish the BJP & its proxies for what they have done to J&K over the last 4 years," the National Conference tweeted.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti rejected the report of the delimitation commission on Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that the panel has "become an extension of the BJP".
"What delimitation are you talking about? That delimitation commission that has become an extension of the BJP? It has ignored the basic parameter of population and added or removed areas as per their wishes. We reject it, we have no faith in it," Mehbooba told reporters after attending a function in Anantnag.
The former chief minister said the commission was set up to disempower the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
"The delimitation commission is part of the design under which Article 370 was abrogated. The aim is to reduce the powers of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and weaken them. This is another way to disempower people," she added.
CPI(M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami said though the Delimitation Commission was constituted under the Delimitation Act of 2002, it has redrawn the constituencies of UT of J&-K in accordance with the previsions of J&K Re-organisation Act 2019 which has been challenged in the Supreme Court.
"The Re-organisation Act modified the law of enfranchisement of J-K. Voting rights for the State Assembly which were restricted to only permanent residents have been extended to non-state subjects also. The exercise is bound to disempower the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the long run," he said.
Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz said a cursory look at the report reveals some of its “extremely negative” sides, which can never be accepted by the people of the J-K.
"The Commission's recommendation of adding six Assembly seats to Jammu region and only one seat to Kashmir smacks of its pre-determined erroneous assessment of the situation. Many observers had already suspected that the Commission would play the nefarious game in tandem with the Union Govt!" Soz said.