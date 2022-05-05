Delimitation Commission Final Report | NC, PDP, CPI (M) flay Delimitation Commission report

Srinagar: Kashmir-based political parties on Thursday flayed the Delimitation Commission report on redrawing assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging the attempt was to disempower the people in the Valley politically.

The National Conference said it was studying the impact of the Delimitation Commission report on individual assembly segments in Jammu and Kashmir but claimed that the BJP and its proxies will be punished by the voters whenever elections are held in the union territory.

"We have seen the final recommendations of the Delimitation Commission. We are studying the implications of these recommendations for individual assembly constituencies.