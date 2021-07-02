Delimitation commission meet; PDP high command to take decision

This whole process is under the Reorganisation Act under which Article 370 and 35A were revoked and statehood was also taken away. As far as the party's participation is concerned, the party high command will discuss the issue and then a final decision will be taken, he said. The delimitation commission will visit Jammu and Kashmir between July 6-9 and interact with political parties, public representatives and officials of the Union Territory to gather "first hand" information of the mega exercise to carve out new constituencies, the Election Commission had said on Wednesday.

Asked about the PDP's stand over elections, Bukhari said a decision will be taken when that stage arrives. There will be discussions within the party over taking part in elections and as we reach that stage, a decision will be taken, he said. On a question whether the party was still a part of the Gupkar alliance, Bukhari said, We are a part of the PAGD and the agenda and the thought process on which it was formed -- the restoration of Article 370 and 35A, the struggle for the constitutional and political rights of the people of J-K -- is there and we are all together, the PDP spokesperson said.

He said there was no question of the alliance breaking as it represented the hope of the people of J-K and the struggle for the rights of the people.