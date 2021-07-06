DELIMITATION COMMISSION MEET | Political parties demand statehood restoration, fair delimitation exercise; PDP stays away

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) delegation led by senior party leader Abdul Rahim Rather Tuesday met the Delimitation Commission chairperson and its members at Srinagar.

A statement of NC issued here said that the delegation comprising senior party leaders including Muhammad Shafi (Uri), Main Altaf, NasirAslamWani and SakinaItoo held detailed discussions and later submitted the memorandum on behalf of the party.

The NC memorandum to Justice (Retd.)RanjanaPrakash Desai, the Chairperson of the Delimitation Commission for J&K read, “NC as the oldest political organisation of the state has always represented the urges and aspirations of its people. Democratic values are very dear to us, and we strongly feel that issues can only be resolved through dialogue and discussion. Being a torchbearer of democratic principles, NC has always stood by the principles of inclusiveness and natural justice. As such we have always resorted to constitutional means to solve problems confronting J&K. So far as the present delimitation exercise is concerned, the party has already communicated its stand to the commission in unequivocal terms.”