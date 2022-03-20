Delimitation Commission recommendations | Civil Society objects to renaming of Rafiabad assembly constituency

Baramulla: The members of Civil Society Rafiabad Baramulla have raised objections to proposed re-naming of Rafiabad constituency and redrawing of its electoral map by including Zaingeer area in the constituency.

The objections have been submitted to the Delimitation Commission with the hope that those are considered by the panel.

The Delimitation Commission in its draft proposal has changed the assembly segment “Rafiabad” to “Rohama Rafiabad” to which locals have expressed strong reservation. While filing objection to the prefix ‘Rohama” added to the existing Rafiabad assembly segment, the civil society members said that the proposal is not acceptable to the locals here.