Delimitation Commission short-sighted: Soz

Srinagar: Former union minister Saifuddin Soz Tuesday termed the Delimitation Commission as “short-sighted” saying its formula reserving 12 seats in Jammu and only four seats in Kashmir might ultimately lead to a kind of “social unrest”.
In a statement issued here, Soz said that the Delimitation Commission had already created an impression that it would work on “sectarian lines”.
“It has also left room for causing suspicion in the minds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the people of Kashmir,” he said. “The commission has almost deliberately adopted a course of action that is detrimental to the interests of the bonafide residents of J&K, particularly that of Kashmir.”
Soz said that the commission had suggested this formula in its short-sighted response to the otherwise ticklish problem with sizable repercussions.
“The Commission will be well advised to minutely study the verdict of the Supreme Court in its judgment in the case related to Triloki Nath Tikoo versus J&K State in which the Supreme Court had not excluded 19 of Kashmir’s Social Castes like Marasi, Dubduba, Sansi, Jorbardar, and Hamami for the grant of reservations in the government services,” he said.