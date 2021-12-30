Delimitation Commission’s Draft Proposal | National Conference MPs to submit dissent note today

Srinagar: Three Members of Parliament (MPs) from Kashmir would submit their dissent note over the proposed allocation of Legislative Assembly seats in J&K to the Delimitation Commission on Friday.
National Conference (NC) Lok Sabha member Hasnain Masoodi said that they would file their objections to the proposal on Friday.
The draft proposal shared by the Delimitation Commission with the MPs from J&K on December 20 triggered a massive controversy, as out of the seven proposed seats, six have been allocated to Jammu and only one to Kashmir.
All political parties including NC, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peoples Conference (PC) have opposed the proposal, saying it reeks of bias and partisan approach.
In the meeting, the panel headed by former Supreme Court judge, Justice (Retd) Ranjana Desai shared details about the proposed allocation of the Legislative Assembly seats to various districts in J&K and the number of seats to be reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Schedule Tribes (STs).
The panel has decided to reserve seven seats for SCs and nine seats for STs in the 90-member Assembly. KNO