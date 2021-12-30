Delimitation Commission’s Draft Proposal | National Conference MPs to submit dissent note today

Srinagar: Three Members of Parliament (MPs) from Kashmir would submit their dissent note over the proposed allocation of Legislative Assembly seats in J&K to the Delimitation Commission on Friday.

National Conference (NC) Lok Sabha member Hasnain Masoodi said that they would file their objections to the proposal on Friday.

The draft proposal shared by the Delimitation Commission with the MPs from J&K on December 20 triggered a massive controversy, as out of the seven proposed seats, six have been allocated to Jammu and only one to Kashmir.