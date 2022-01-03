Delimitation draft aimed at disempowering, disenfranchising Kashmir: NC

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Monday said that it would continue with its fight against all detestable efforts to dispossess the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their democratic and constitutional rights.
A statement of NC issued here said that was addressing a block convention at Aarigam, Khan Sahib in Budgam, NC Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani said claims of reaching out to Kashmiris had gone away in the wake of widespread unemployment, misgovernance, and development deficit in Kashmir.
He said that NC was fighting on multiple fronts to get back the vital interests of the people of J&K.
Blaming the government for fiddling with institutions to disempower Kashmiris, Wani said that local institutions were being tampered with to unseat locals from power positions and curtail the already scant job avenues of the educated youth.
“The policies pursued by the government besides kindling alienation among our educated are also whipping up a deep identity and personality crisis amongst them. Amidst the acute challenges of survival, our promising youth have been turned into sheer despondent and alienated beings with a risk of victimisation of various kinds. We are fighting a battle to secure their rights,” he said.
Wani said that the main agenda of the lopsided delimitation draft was to get a malleable legislative assembly to rubber-stamp decisions.
“Delimitation Commission draft is unacceptable to us. We have outrightly rejected it. The draft has lost sight of rules of representation. It has been crafted to drive a wedge between different sections and regions of J&K. It intends to deprive a greater chunk of the population of their democratic rights. There is no way we can accept such a draft that ditches stipulated rules of representation and undermines universally accepted democratic norms. It is yet another experiment to disempower Kashmir. We are battling out such brazen discrimination legally, peacefully, and democratically,” he said.