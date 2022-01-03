Delimitation draft aimed at disempowering, disenfranchising Kashmir: NC

He said that NC was fighting on multiple fronts to get back the vital interests of the people of J&K.

Blaming the government for fiddling with institutions to disempower Kashmiris, Wani said that local institutions were being tampered with to unseat locals from power positions and curtail the already scant job avenues of the educated youth.

“The policies pursued by the government besides kindling alienation among our educated are also whipping up a deep identity and personality crisis amongst them. Amidst the acute challenges of survival, our promising youth have been turned into sheer despondent and alienated beings with a risk of victimisation of various kinds. We are fighting a battle to secure their rights,” he said.

Wani said that the main agenda of the lopsided delimitation draft was to get a malleable legislative assembly to rubber-stamp decisions.