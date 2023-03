Srinagar: Abid Hamid Kalloo Proprietor of "M/s Dream Glass Interiors" left for a heavenly abode on 19 March after a brief illness.

Abid was a promising young entrepreneur, a humble and soft-spoken gentleman.

"His unexpected and sad demise has left us in a deep shock. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat (Aameen) and may Allah give all of us Sabr to bear this irreparable loss(Aameen)" said the president of the Association of Industrialists, Industrial Estate Rangreth.