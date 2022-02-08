Demolished in 2013, vital Sumbal footbridge awaits completion

Bandipora: After demolishing it in 2013, the authorities in Sumbal area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district have failed to reconstruct the footbridge, which connected various villages with the town and helped local businesses.
Scores of traders accompanied by locals expressed protested near the footbridge site, denouncing the delay in its construction.
President Traders Federation, Sumbal, Nazir Ahmad said, "The bridge connected various areas like Nesbal, Naninar, Safapora, Hakabara, Asham, and Tengpora with Sumbal market. It gave a boost to local businesses and helped ease the pedestrian moment of across the River Jhelum."
Locals said that the bridge was demolished in the year 2013 after developing cracks and the work for its reconstruction was taken up in 2014.
"Despite the passage of all these years little work has been done on this vital bridge," Ahmad said.
Locals said that it had been 9 years now and they were waiting for its completion, but nothing seemed to move ahead.
They said that ever since the old footbridge was demolished, they had been using boats to cross the river.
"Without the bridge, the local moment across the river has been hindered, directly affecting the businesses," the traders said.
The residents and the shopkeepers urged the LG's administration for early completion of this footbridge.