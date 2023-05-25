Departure of Hajj Pilgrims | Div Com reviews arrangements

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting of officers to review the arrangements for the departure of Hajj Pilgrims on the Holy Journey.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of J&K besides officers of District Administration Leh & Kargil, Chairman J&K Haj Committee, HoDs of various departments including PHE, KPDCL, Health, Sanitation, SRTC, RTO and Hospitality & Protocol.

Addressing the meeting, Div Com stated that after the success of G20 Summit, smooth and flawless arrangements shall also be made for the departure of Hajj Pilgrims.