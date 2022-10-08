Deprived of banking facility, Bandipora residents stage protest

Bandipora: The residents and the traders in Nowgam village of Sonawari division in north Kashmir's Bandipora district Saturday held a protest demanding a branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank be set up in the area.
They said that their request for a branch of J&K Bank had been pending for over five years.
“There has been a repeated demand for a J&K Bank branch for several years in the village. Over 21,000 people of Nowgam and associated villages consisting of seven panchayat halqas are facing inconvenience,” said protesting Shabir Ahmad.
Holding placards reading ‘21000 people awaiting J&K Bank Branch at Nowgam’ and ‘No discrimination’, the protesters shouted demanding justice.
“Despite all the formalities submitted at the district headquarters five years ago, nothing has been done. We were told to process formalities anew. Despite fulfilling the formalities again in 2021, nobody seems to pay any heed,” Ahmad said.
Locals said that over 500 traders and people from several villages like Zalpora, Shigalpora, Rakh-e-Asham, Nowgam, and other areas had to travel long distances to avail of banking facilities.
They said that there were hospitals, schools, businesses, and other stakeholders who needed a banking facility but were deprived of it despite repeated requests.
“Nowgam is a business hub of the area and we have been consistently fighting for a J&K Bank branch but nothing is happening. The administration should take note of our genuine request,” Firdous Ahmad, another protesting local said.
The locals said that the LG and the local administration should fulfill their request and pay attention to their area.