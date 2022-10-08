Deprived of banking facility, Bandipora residents stage protest

Bandipora: The residents and the traders in Nowgam village of Sonawari division in north Kashmir's Bandipora district Saturday held a protest demanding a branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank be set up in the area.

They said that their request for a branch of J&K Bank had been pending for over five years.

“There has been a repeated demand for a J&K Bank branch for several years in the village. Over 21,000 people of Nowgam and associated villages consisting of seven panchayat halqas are facing inconvenience,” said protesting Shabir Ahmad.

Holding placards reading ‘21000 people awaiting J&K Bank Branch at Nowgam’ and ‘No discrimination’, the protesters shouted demanding justice.