Depriving ReTs, RRTs of transfer injustice : Qayoom Wani

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum Chairman, Abdul Qayoom Wani, today said that depriving ReTs and RRTs of transfer is nothing but sheer injustice with them.

In a statement , he said that the schemes under which ReTs and RRTs were recruited have exhausted but employees continue to suffer for want of transfer which was due after the exhaustion of the scheme.

“Stagnation is neither good for teachers nor beneficial for students. Government should vividly rethink over the transfer policy and revise it for ReTs and RRTs,” Wani added.