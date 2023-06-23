Deputy Commissioner Anantnag reviews arrangements for Eid

Anantnag: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, SF Hamid today chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming celebration of Eid- ul-Zuha.
On the occasion, DC passed a slew of directions to officers for ensuring all necessary facilities to the public including availability of sacrificial animals at designated locations and availability of essentials in the market, besides identification of sites for sacrificial animals.
He further directed to constitute market checking teams to keep prices under control and prevent overcharging by traders to be headed by Tehsildars.
He also directed for smooth supply of electricity, water, traffic, sanitation on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha across the district especially at all Shrines including Ziyarat Sharief Kabamarg, Aishmuqam, Bumzoo, Khiram, etc. Besides, he instructed for the availability of an adequate number of buses during Eid-ul-Adha and identification of specified parking areas.