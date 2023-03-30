Deputy Commissioner Budgam visits rail line

Budgam: Deputy Commissioner Budgam S F Hamid , along with Chief Area Manager , Saqib Ahmad Shah today visited various stations and rail lines and other infrastructure of the railways in the district.

Speaking on the occasion , Deputy Commisioner said the district Budgam is uniquely placed having three level connectivity of air, rail and road which makes it perfect for investment opportunity. He further added that district administration will provide full support to the Railways regarding their infrastructure expansion plans in the district.