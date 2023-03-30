Deputy Commissioner Budgam visits rail line

Budgam: Deputy Commissioner Budgam S F Hamid , along with Chief Area Manager , Saqib Ahmad Shah today visited various stations and rail lines and other infrastructure of the railways in the district.
Speaking on the occasion , Deputy Commisioner said the district Budgam is uniquely placed having three level connectivity of air, rail and road which makes it perfect for investment opportunity. He further added that district administration will provide full support to the Railways regarding their infrastructure expansion plans in the district.
Chief Area Manager , Saqib Ahamd Shah added that Railways has many plans for depot creation and upgradation wherein in feasibility study is under way.
It is pertinent to mention here that that recently Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnav had visited District Budgam last week and had announced creation of development of 4-cargo terminals along Railway Line to facilitate better cheap and easy export of Kashmiri products.
It was in continuation to the announcement that a joint inspection of revenue authorities and Railways was conducted today to assess the various aspects of these proposals.