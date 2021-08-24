Despite CRF funding, dilapidated Bandipora road’s fate hangs in balance

Bandipora: The vital road stretch of Ajas-Bandipora which connects this north Kashmir district to Sumbal and Srinagar remains in dilapidated condition.

The authorities have failed to repair it despite spending centrally-allocated funds for the past many years.

The officials in Bandipora said that the World Bank would come to the rescue and approve the project in the pipeline soon to repair the 8-km stretch although the road stretch is over 15 km.

The Bandipora-Srinagar road has remained in the headlines for many years now due to its terrible condition and the failure of the successive regimes to restore its condition.

The road condition also recently triggered a meme with the creators taking a sarcastic jibe at the authorities for failing to repair the road.