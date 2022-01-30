Despite getting `23.75 crore, Hr Edu Deptt failed to complete girls’ hostels: CAG

Srinagar: The Higher Education Department (HED) has failed to complete the construction work on the girls’ hostels despite the passage of four years, a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said.

The CAG said that the construction work of girls’ hostels in Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) was allotted in four of the five selected GDCs to the Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board on a nomination basis.

The report said that the construction of hostels was started in February 2018 and was supposed to be completed within eight months.

“But the hostels were yet to be completed till October 2020, thus depriving hostel facilities to girl students of selected colleges,” the CAG said.