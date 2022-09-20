‘Deteriorating services at passport office’ | Workers’ Party President Mir Junaid seeks LG Sinha’s intervention

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party President, Mir Junaid on Tuesday took to his twitter handle to express his serious concern over the “deteriorating services and creating of hurdles for citizens by Passport office Srinagar.”

He also appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene into the functioning of such offices that create hurdles instead of bringing ease in people's lives. "I request the honourable Lieutenant Governor @manojsinha_ to look into this pressing matter. It is causing extreme inconvenience to thousands of citizens in J&K,"he tweeted.

He in a series of tweets said that Regional Passport office in Kashmir division has become an administrative nightmare for the residents. The people have been pushed to the wall while tagging the Union External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar.