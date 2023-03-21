Determine relation between Srinagar resident and Goa woman before deciding compliant: HC asks Magistrate

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked a Magistrate here to decide on the relationship between a woman from Goa and a Srinagar resident before deciding a complaint which was filed before it on September 25, 2019 under Jammu and Kashmir Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2010.

A bench of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani also quashed the Magistrate’s order of September 25 2019 whereby the Srinagar resident was asked to pay Rs 10,000 as monthly maintenance to the woman.

The Magistrate had also restrained the Srinagar resident and his family members from “harassing and torturing” the woman and creating any domestic violence in any manner. He had directed the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned to act as “protection officer” and directed the officer to ensure the implementation of the order in its letter and spirit.