Determined to work for betterment of people: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, Jan 27: Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone today said that his party is more determined than ever to work for better future of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release, he was addressing a party function. Scores of prominent political workers and youth from Lolab joined PC at the function. They were warmly welcomed by PC President Sajad Gani Lone, who expressed his gratitude and admiration for their commitment and energy.

“Today, we are not just welcoming new members; we are embracing new ideas, new energy, and a renewed commitment towards our goal of change and development. The joining of these dynamic individuals is a clear indication of the growing trust in our party’s leadership and agenda. We are more determined than ever to work towards a better future for our people and bring positive transformation in the region,” Sajad said while welcoming the new entrants.