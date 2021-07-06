Develop tourist infrastructure in Tangmarg region to supplement Gulmarg: Qayoom Wani

Srinagar: Former trade union leader and Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum Abdul Qayoom Wani today alleged that the successive regimes have failed to tap the potential of Tangmarg region to supplement the tourist resort of Gulmarg.

According to a statement issued here, Wani highlighted the need for development of the area post COVID situation as more tourists were expected to visit Kashmir. “Now the time has come to develop the adjoining villages as tourist villages to cater the rush of tourists which Gulmarg alone cannot cater to. The untapped tourist destinations like Gogaldara, Badrekoot, Chake Fraste Reshi and Ninglinallah must be developed into the tourist places by way of making hutments there instead of the concrete hotels, the hutments should be ecolo-friendly,” he was quoted as saying.

“Criticizing the govt policies with regard to the utilization of the resources of the area JKCSF Chairman said that the water of Nallah Ferozpora which was once so pure that it was used for drinking without any filtration, is now dirty allover to the extent that now fish is in danger as it has become a sewage drain as all garbage is being dumped into it by and no govt agency cares. Wani said there were no public convenience points from Narbal To Gulmarg on the road sides which was a shame while as crores of rupees was wasted on the street lights which was not a priority,” the statement reads.