Develop vibrant academic resources for school teachers: DSEL

Srinagar: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has stressed on the strengthening of Resource Centres at the block and cluster level of schools and asked the School Education Department to fill all the vacant positions in the Block Resource Centres (BRCs) and Cluster Resource Centres (CRCs) on priority.

In an official communication addressed to the Principal Secretary of School Education Department, the Joint Secretary DSEL, GoI said that the department would come up with a comprehensive framework on the roles and responsibilities of the resource persons and their linkages with other states besides the district level structures.