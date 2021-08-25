Development in Ladakh increased manifold after Article 370 repeal: Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: A high power team of Central Waqf Council of Union Ministry of Minority Affairs Wednesday visited Kargil and inspected many educational institutions and coaching centers in and around the town which get grants from the ministry under different schemes.

A statement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued here said that the CWC team comprises Darakhshan Andrabi, Haneef Ali, S Munawari Begum and the Secretary of the CWC Shadab Zeb Khan. The team also visited the Ladakh University and inspected implementation of many projects of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The team also reviewed the scholarship facility of the ministry for local students.

Later Andrabi while speaking to media said, “After the abrogation of Article 370 and the grant of Union Territory status to Ladakh, the region has seen enormous development and progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous Ladakh is taking shape. I talked to the civil society members and intellectuals of Kargil and they are convinced that the new administration is taking long-term visionary steps to boost the economy. LG Manoj Sinha has made the administration accountable,” Andrabi said.

She expressed her satisfaction over the proper implementation of central schemes of the Minority Affairs Ministry in Kargil and said that a number of students from this hilly district were availing the scholarship schemes of MoMA.

Andtrabi also met public delegations in Kargil and listened to their suggestions and proposals for making the programmes of the union ministry more effective.