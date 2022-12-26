‘Development visible on ground in Pulwama’

GK: Congratulations for securing the top slot in District Good Governance index ( DGGI) J & K.

DC: Thanks. We have met more or less all the parameters to top the list of best performing districts in J&K, UT.

GK: What was the immediate challenge when you assumed the charge of District Magistrate Pulwama ?

DC: I assumed charge in March 2021. It was a time when the entire Jammu and Kashmir was caught in throes of COVID-19 and the number of positive cases were ballooning significantly. Our immediate challenge was to stave off the transmission of the virus and to provide the health care facilities to the residents. We enhanced the oxygen capacity from 1000 LPM to 4000 LPM. We also built a 200 bedded COVID care hospital that was recently inaugurated by Honourable Lieutenant Governor.

GK: What are the other milestones the district achieved in health care sector ?

DC: We have done well in the crucial health sector. We received a gold medal by the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare for the elimination of Tuberculosis under National TB elimination programme. We have provided Ayushman Bharat Golden cards to 100 percent households in the districts. We are working hard to provide the best health care facilities to the people.