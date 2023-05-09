Developmental scenario reviewed in Anantnag

Anantnag: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, S.F Hamid, on Tuesday conducted a tour of Anantnag town and held an inspection of the developmental scenario there.
The purpose of this visit was to gather first-hand information regarding the progress of various public utility projects including sewage treatment plants, dewatering pump stations, drug addiction centers, and community halls.
During the inspection, the DC visited several locations of Mehndi Kadal, Ashajipora, and Nazuk Mohalla Achabal Adda. He assessed the utility of these projects and directed concerned officers to ensure quality control and timely completion of pending projects. He also emphasized the importance of fulfilling the required infrastructure including benches at joggers park and electricity at dewatering pump stations.
In his interactions with the public, the DC stressed the need for active participation from the public. He appealed for the genuine use of government and public utilities and highlighted the importance of streamlining traffic management and sanitation.
Accompanied by several officers, including the President of MC Anantnag JD Planning and R&B Xen, the DC expressed his encouragement for officers and the public to work together towards better development. He concluded the visit by stating that any necessary augmentation or alteration to these assets would be made to ensure maximum utility.