Developmental scenario reviewed in Anantnag

Anantnag: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, S.F Hamid, on Tuesday conducted a tour of Anantnag town and held an inspection of the developmental scenario there.

The purpose of this visit was to gather first-hand information regarding the progress of various public utility projects including sewage treatment plants, dewatering pump stations, drug addiction centers, and community halls.

During the inspection, the DC visited several locations of Mehndi Kadal, Ashajipora, and Nazuk Mohalla Achabal Adda. He assessed the utility of these projects and directed concerned officers to ensure quality control and timely completion of pending projects. He also emphasized the importance of fulfilling the required infrastructure including benches at joggers park and electricity at dewatering pump stations.