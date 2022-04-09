Devotees throng Bhadarwah’s Maa Chandi temple on Ashtami festival

Hundreds of devotees Saturday flocked to the Chandi Mata Temple in Chinote area of Bhadarwah, to celebrate “Ashtami”, a symbol of Nag culture. The celebrations took place amid religious fervour and gaiety after two years of pandemic restrictions.

The festival saw participation of a large number of devotees not only from Bhadarwah and other parts of Chenab Valley but from across the UT of J&K.