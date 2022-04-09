Devotees throng Bhadarwah’s Maa Chandi temple on Ashtami festival

Bhadarwah: Devotees thronged the Bhadarwah’s Maa Chandi temple on Ashtami festival.
After remaining out of bounds during Navratra festival due to COVID-19 restrictions, hundreds of devotees from different parts of Jammu Kashmir, Himachal and Punjab today converged at Maa Chandi Temple to celebrate Ashtami festival. The festival is traditionally celebrated at the hill top temple.
Hundreds of devotees Saturday flocked to the Chandi Mata Temple in Chinote area of Bhadarwah, to celebrate “Ashtami”, a symbol of Nag culture. The celebrations took place amid religious fervour and gaiety after two years of pandemic restrictions.
The festival saw participation of a large number of devotees not only from Bhadarwah and other parts of Chenab Valley but from across the UT of J&K.
The temple witnessed heavy rush since start of Navratras and today on Ashtami (eighth day of Navratra) devotees converged at the temple, where special prayers were held under the supervision of Sansthapak Kulbir Singh Ji.
The 'Ashtami' celebrations start early in the morning with the hawan organised by the Temple committee.
Community food (langar) was served to devotees on the occasion.