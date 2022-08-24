Devotees throng Kailash Yatra in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: After being restricted to limited numbers for 2 years due to COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of devotees joined three-day-long Kailash Yatra on Wednesday from Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhaderwah with the holy mace amid tight security arrangements.

The 'Charri Mubarak' (holy mace) was taken out from 2070-year-old Vasuki Nag Temple at Gatha around 8 am and was joined by another mace from Vasuki Nag Temple Vasik Dhera Bhadarwah, officials said.

While thousands of devotees used to earlier take part in the annual yatra depicting ancient Nag culture, the pilgrimage to the 14,700 feet high Kailash Kund was conducted in a restricted manner for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year much to the relief of devotees, authorities lifted all the restrictions thereby paving the way for thousands of Nag followers to rejoin the Pilgrimage after two years. Former MLC Naresh Kumar Gupta and Veteran leader Mast Nath Yogi also participated in the rituals connected with the ancient yatra at Vasik Dhera.