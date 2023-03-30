Devotees throng Kheer Bhawani temple on Ram Navami

Ganderbal: Ram Navami was celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety at Kheer Bhawani temple Tullamulla in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday. Devotees thronged at the Kheerbawani temple to celebrate the Ram Navami where they paid obeisance and took part in special Puja held on the occasion.

The district administration had made arrangements including accommodation, security, and other facilities being provided to the devotees. Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir also paid obeisance at the temple.

The devotees expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the administration for the festival. The devotees on the occasion said that they prayed for peace and prosperity so that everyone can live in harmony and bonhomie.