D&FCO takes action against erring drug establishments across Kashmir

Srinagar: To curb the illegal sale of psychotropic and habit-forming drugs, a special drive was held across various districts of Kashmir by the Department of Drug and Food Control Organisation (D&FCO).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the drive was conducted on the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, and in this regard D&FCO Government of J&K had constituted various teams in collaboration with the Legal Metrology Department to carry out comprehensive market checking of drug sale establishments.

The drives were conducted in Budgam, Baramulla, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Kupwara districts.

During the drive, 163 establishments were inspected and 11 show-cause notices were issued to the retail and wholesale establishments of which seven were closed down on spot for various violations of non-maintenance of sale and purchase records, improper storage of drugs, unhygienic conditions of premises and non-issuance of bills and cash memos.

Also licenses of five shops were suspended and a total fine of Rs 42,800 was imposed.

The stakeholders were directed to maintain records of psychotropic and habit-forming drugs properly and on-spot instructions were issued to the license holders for strict adherence to the SOPs of the license.