DFO among 2 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: A Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and his driver sustained injuries in an accident that occurred on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway on Tuesday.

Police identified the injured as DFO Social Forestry Rakesh Saraf and his driver who were travelling in a car when it was hit by a bus coming from the opposite direction.

The two sustained injuries in the accident and were shifted to a Nowshera hospital from where they were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu.