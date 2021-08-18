DG Codes to replace Admin Secy in 8 corporations, PSUs

Jammu: Director General Codes, Finance department would replace the Administrative Secretary as the Director in the Board of Directors of eight corporations and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in J&K.

“Director General Codes Finance department will be the Director in the Board of Directors of the eight corporations and PSUs in place of Administrative Secretary, Finance Department,” read a GAD order.

As per the order, these corporations and PSUs included Jammu and Kashmir Cements Limited, JKSICOP Limited, Jammu and Kashmir State Industrial Development Corporation, Jammu and Kashmir State Handloom Development Corporation Limited, Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts (Sales and Export) Corporation Limited, Jammu and Kashmir State Overseas Employment Corporation Limited, Jammu and Kashmir State Agro Industries Development Corporation Limited and Jammu and Kashmir Asset Reconstruction Limited.