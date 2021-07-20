DG Horticulture greets people on Eid ul Adha

Srinagar: Director General Horticulture Aijaz Ahmed Bhat extended warm greetings to the people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.

In a felicitation message, Aijaz while extending his greetings said people must make efforts to share their joys with the poor and weaker sections in our society.

“The spirit of Eid is that we must give up the selfishness and take care of unprivileged section of the society. The teaching of such festivals must long last in our lives.,” Aijaz Ah Bhat, said.

He also appealed people to follow the government guidelines and SoPs in letter and Sprit.