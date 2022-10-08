DGP, ADGP Kashmir, SSP Srinagar greet people on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Srinagar: The Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh has conveyed heartiest wishes to the people of the J&K, members of Police Pariwar, security forces on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

In his message, the DGP has prayed for joy and happiness among the people of J&K, families of martyrs, Police, security force, and their families.

Singh has expressed hope that this occasion would be the harbinger of peace, progress, prosperity and happiness and would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity, which are the hallmarks of J&K's glorious pluralistic traditions.