DGP, ADGP Kashmir, SSP Srinagar greet people on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Srinagar: The Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh has conveyed heartiest wishes to the people of the J&K, members of Police Pariwar, security forces on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
In his message, the DGP has prayed for joy and happiness among the people of J&K, families of martyrs, Police, security force, and their families.
Singh has expressed hope that this occasion would be the harbinger of peace, progress, prosperity and happiness and would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity, which are the hallmarks of J&K's glorious pluralistic traditions.
Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Saturday extended his warm greetings on the occasion of Eid Milad to the people of Kashmir.
"On the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad, ADGP Kashmir extends warm greetings and prays for the peace and prosperity for the people across Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal IPS has wished all citizens on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad. He extends his greetings on the occasion of Eid Milad to the people of Srinagar by praying for peace, prosperity and brotherhood of all on this auspicious day.