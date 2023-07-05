DGP, Div Com review security, other facilities for Yatra at Baltal

Srinagar: The Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh today visited Baltal base camp and took a review of the security arrangements and other facilities put in place at the camp. He also inspected the deployments enroute from Srinagar to Baltal.

According to a press release, he was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borker and other officers from Ganderbal District.

During his visit, the DGP also reviewed logistic arrangements at Baltal, and enroute and also inspected parking facilities for yatri vehicles, besides the communication arrangements.

He also took stock of the CCTV Cameras, drones, and additional security measures aimed to monitor the security of the Yatris. He also visited JPCR and took stock of its functioning besides took a round of yatra camp and lungers. He also interacted with the yatris and reviewed facilities being provided at the camp.