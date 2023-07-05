DGP, Div Com review security, other facilities for Yatra at Baltal

Srinagar: The Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh today visited Baltal base camp and took a review of the security arrangements and other facilities put in place at the camp. He also inspected the deployments enroute from Srinagar to Baltal.
According to a press release, he was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borker and other officers from Ganderbal District.
During his visit, the DGP also reviewed logistic arrangements at Baltal, and enroute and also inspected parking facilities for yatri vehicles, besides the communication arrangements.
He also took stock of the CCTV Cameras, drones, and additional security measures aimed to monitor the security of the Yatris. He also visited JPCR and took stock of its functioning besides took a round of yatra camp and lungers. He also interacted with the yatris and reviewed facilities being provided at the camp.
While interacting with the officers at JPCR, the DGP emphasised for maintaining high level of coordination to conduct the Amarnath Yatra smoothly and said that strict adherence to security protocols be ensured for regulating the yatra in a desired manner. He directed that all possible assistance should be provided to the yatris.
The DGP emphasised upon the officers to supervise the arrangements personally with proper briefing to the deployed personnel in their respective jurisdictions.
The DGP also directed for strengthening of communication networks and real time coordination and dissemination of information. He also visited the Hospital at Baltal and took a review of the medical facilities.
While interacting with the media, the DGP said that his visit alongwith Div Com Kashmir to Baltal was aimed to review the security and other arrangements being provided to the pilgrims.
He informed that better medicare facilities are available for the yatris and added that JPCR is functioning as the coordinator between different departments besides the security agencies and pilgrims.
He said that this year additional rescue teams have been deputed for assistance and help to the yatris. Security and other arrangements are being monitored round the clock through CCTV cameras and drones, he said, adding that all the planned security arrangements have been put in place for smooth and secure Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.