DGP extends greetings to people, all ranks of JKP on Eid

Srinagar: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, families of martyrs, all ranks of JKP and their families.

In his message, DGP has expressed his hope that this Eid will bring joy and happiness among the people of J&K including the Police, their families and the families of police martyrs.

The DGP has appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and in particular to the religious leaders and senior citizens to guide the common people in celebrating this Eid while taking precautionary measures to stop the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic.