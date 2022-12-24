DGP extends warm greetings on the eve of Christmas

Jammu, Dec 24: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh extended warm greetings to the NoKs of martyrs, serving/retired Police personnel, their families, Security Forces and the people of Jammu and Kashmir especially Christians on the auspicious occasion of ‘Merry Christmas’.

Recalling the noble teachings of Jesus Christ, the DGP in his message said that in today’s fast paced life we need to follow the path of humility, humanity, compassion and tolerance shown by the Jesus Christ and should help those around us in need.