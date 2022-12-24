DGP extends warm greetings on the eve of Christmas

Jammu, Dec 24: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh extended warm greetings to the NoKs of martyrs, serving/retired Police personnel, their families, Security Forces and the people of Jammu and Kashmir especially Christians on the auspicious occasion of ‘Merry Christmas’.
Recalling the noble teachings of Jesus Christ, the DGP in his message said that in today’s fast paced life we need to follow the path of humility, humanity, compassion and tolerance shown by the Jesus Christ and should help those around us in need.
He said the noble teachings of the Jesus Christ should guide our endeavours to preserve the unity and secular outlook of our country. He prayed for the healthily life and prosperity of the people of J&K, Police personnel/security forces on this occasion.
The DGP advised the people to follow the appropriate COVID protocols as the world is witnessing a new surge in cases.