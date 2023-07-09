DGP, FC Home (ACS) visit Panjtarni, Baltal, Neelgarth

Srinagar: To take stock of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra arrangements, the Director General Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, Financial Commissioner Home (ACS) J&K, R K Goyal today visited the Panjtarni transit camp. ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar was accompanying the officers, a police press release said.

The officers later on visited Baltal and Neelgrath as well.

During the visit the officers took stock of the security arrangements put in place at the transit camp for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra in a meeting with officers of all the forces and agencies. They also took a round of the transit camp and reviewed the facilities of tentage, langers and other arrangements being provided to the pilgrims.

In the meeting, visiting officers interacted with the officers deployed and enquired about different arrangements made. They were apprised about arrangements made for the security of yatris and to ensure hassle-free yatra. The officers discussed disaster management and rescue measures with the officers. The officers expressed satisfaction over medical, cleanliness and security facilities.

The DGP directed the officers deployed for yatra duties to ensure smooth conduct of the yatra.

He stressed for providing all necessary assistance and support to the yatries. He emphasised upon officers to ensure that SOPs are being adhered in letter and spirit.

He directed the officers to take all necessary measures to avoid any congestion at the camp and inconvenience to the yatris. DGP directed the officers to be extra vigilant and to ensure that safety and security of pilgrimage is not being compromised.