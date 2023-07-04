DGP flags off retrofitted vehicles, motorcycles for Traffic Police

Srinagar: The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh flagged off today retrofitted 16 Innova Crysta Highway Patrol vehicles and 110 Royal Enfield (350) Classic motorcycles with modern technology features to be deployed with Traffic Police. The flag off ceremony was held at the Armed Police Complex Zewan.

Spl. DG Crime J&K A. K. Choudhary, ADsGP S.J.M Gillani, M.K. Sinha, Sunil Kumar and Vijay Kumar, IGP CIV/Traffic B.S. Tuti, DsIG Sujit Kumar and Shahid Mehraj, SO to IGP Traffic J&K Maqsood-Ul-Zaman, AsIG PHQ, Zewan based JKAP/IRP Commandants and other senior officers of Srinagar were present at the flag off ceremony.

On the occasion, the DGP J&K directed the officers to ensure optimum use of these retrofitted vehicles. He emphasised upon officers to use vehicles on such stretches on the National Highway and also on other locations where traffic jams occur often and stressed for redressing the traffic issues especially during the SANJY and tourist rush. The DGP directed the officers that these vehicles and motorcycles have been provided for better traffic management on National Highway as also in other parts of the UT and to enhance the mobility of Traffic Police so that they can act as Quick Reaction Teams of Traffic Police. He said that it is an effort to empower our jawans to ensure quick and better response in regulating vehicular movement. The DGP directed that the motorcycles be used for maintenance of traffic discipline by assigning responsibilities of road stretches to the concerned officers/officials.

These retrofitted Highway Patrol Vehicles/motor cycles would be deployed in different locations along the National Highways and other places to cater the ongoing traffic of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra Vehicles besides heavy rush of tourists vehicles to Jammu and Kashmir.