DGP greets people on Dusshera

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday greeted people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Dusshera.

A statement of Police issued here said that he wished the people and families of slain Police personnel, the J&K police personnel, other security forces and their families success, happiness and a joyful festival. “On this day, we celebrate valour and courage, the triumph of good over evil,” he said. Singh prayed that this festival would bring peace, harmony and prosperity in J&K.

In his message, the DGP impressed upon the people to observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour while praying and celebrating the festival.