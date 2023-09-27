DGP greets people on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Wednesday conveyed his heartiest wishes to the people of J&K, members of the Police, and families of fallen soldiers on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that in his message, the DGP prayed for joy and happiness among the people of J&K, families of fallen soldiers, Police, security forces, and their families.

Singh expressed hope that this occasion would be the portent of peace, progress, prosperity, and happiness and would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, and amity, which are the hallmarks of J&K's glorious pluralistic traditions.