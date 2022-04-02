DGP, IGP greet people on holy month of Ramadhan

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has extended his greetings to the families of martyrs, JK Police personnel, Security forces and to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of beginning of Islamic holy month of Ramadhan.
In his message the DGP has hoped that the holy month of Ramadhan will usher prosperity, peace and harmony among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He prayed for the well-being of the people and JK Police Parivar. The DGP also urged the people to follow health protocol. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar has also greeted people on holy month of Ramadhan.
“With the onset of Maah-e-Ramazan, may the divine blessings of this auspicious month infuse spirit of brotherhood, peace, communal harmony & prosperity for our UT. Wish you and your families a Happy Ramadhan: IGP Kashmir,” IGP Kashmir said in a tweet Saturday evening.