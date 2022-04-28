DGP, IGP greet people on Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar have greeted people on Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida,
DGP extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Police pariwar and families of martyrs on the auspicious occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida, a police statement.
In his message of felicitations, the DGP observed that these auspicious occasions provide an opportunity to pray and seek blessings from the Almighty.
“May the festivity of the holy night (Shab-e-Qadr), Jumait-ul-Vida strengthen the bond of brotherhood amongst all the sections of society and bring sustained peace, progress, and prosperity in J&K,” the DGP prayed. The DGP appealed to the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.
“IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar #greets people of #Kashmir on the #auspicious occasion of #Shab-e-Qadr & #Jumat-ul-Vida. In his message, he hoped that this #blissful occasion will prove harbinger of #peace & #brotherhood among the people of Kashmir,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
“He also hoped that this night followed by Jumat-ul-Vida will #usher an era of #peace, overall #development and #prosperity of the people in the region,” Kashmir Zone Police said.