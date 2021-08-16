DGP interacts with Independence Day 2021 Parade contingent commanders at PHQ

Srinagar: Appreciating and commending the Independence Day Parade at Sher-e-Kashmir International Cricket Stadium Sonwar Srinagar, the Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh said that despite bad weather and heavy rain during the entire function the performance of all the contingents showed a full discipline and perseverance.

According to a statement issued here, the DGP expressed these views during an interaction with the senior Police officers and contingent commanders of all forces who participated in Independence Day Parade at PHQ here today.

The interaction was attended by ADsGP SJM Gillani, M K Sinha, Danesh Rana, IsGP Garib Dass and others.

While appreciating the turn out, drill, discipline and an outstanding performance by full parade braving hostile weather and sudden chilly conditions, he said that the parades at all the district headquarters also were very impressive and colourful. He said that the performance of the contingents at some district headquarters was exceptional.

The DGP informed the officers that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has conveyed his greetings and good wishes to all the members of JKP, members of CAPFs deployed in J&K and their families on 75th Independence Day of our country and has desired that each unit would organise Bara Khana for the officers and Jawans to mark the event.

The DGP said the HM has congratulated the medal awardees and the JKP family and has paid tributes to the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the integrity and sovereignty of the nation. He has lauded the commendable role of JKP and other Security Forces deployed in J&K.

During the interaction officers and contingent commanders gave some suggestions which were discussed to further improve the turnout of marching contingents.